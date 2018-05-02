Details on location, date of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un coming in couple of days: US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump today said that details on the location and date for his meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would be announced in the next couple of days. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump today said that details on the location and date for his meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would be announced in the next couple of days. Trump has accepted an invitation to meet the North Korean leaders, which would be the first ever between heads of States of the two countries. A day earlier Trump had floated the idea of having the meeting in the demilitarised zone or DMZ. Singapore is another option. Responding to shouted question, Trump told reporters that details on a location and date should be coming in the “couple of days.” In response to another question, Trump said his priority is to get peace in the Korean Peninsula, and not the Nobel Peace Prize. The South Korean President had recently suggested that he be given the Nobel Peace prize. “I thought it was very generous of President Moon” to suggest he should be given the honour. “We want to get peace,” he said. Trump also said that he “may” be visiting Jerusalem for the opening of the new American embassy there.