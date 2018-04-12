Deputy National Security Adviser Nadia Schadlow resigns from White House

She was tapped in January to take over for Dina Powell, who decided to step down last year as Deputy National Security Adviser. (Twitter)

Deputy National Security Adviser Nadia Schadlow has resigned, the third high-ranking official to exit the White House since new US National Security Adviser John Bolton took over on Monday, the media reported.

“The administration thanks Schadlow for her service and leadership,” The Hill quoted White House spokesman Raj Shah as saying on Wednesday.

“We wish Nadia and her family the best.”

An administration official said that Schadlow will remain in her post until April 27 in order to assist with the transition to her successor.

Schadlow was a trusted confidante of Bolton’s predecessor, H.R. McMaster, and played a key role in crafting President Donald Trump’s national security strategy, which was released last December.

“The strategy has set a strong foundation going forward for protecting the homeland, promoting American prosperity, preserving peace through strength and advancing American influence,” Shah said on Wednesday.

National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton and Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert are the other two officials who have left following Bolton’s start, reports The Hill.

The hard-charging former US ambassador to the UN is expected to make more staff changes on the National Security Council in the coming days and weeks.