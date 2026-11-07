Democrats are preparing to challenge US President Donald Trump‘s tariff policies after winning control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections. Several polls suggest that rising living costs and dissatisfaction with Trump’s economic policies played an important role in the election results. Voters have also expressed concerns that Trump’s tariffs on imported goods and materials have pushed prices higher.

Democratic leaders have already promised to take action against the tariffs. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who is expected to become the next House Speaker, has vowed to “stop the stupid Trump tariffs”.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who is expected to become the next chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, also told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday that he was “already talking” to colleagues about legislation to address the tariffs.

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However, it remains uncertain how much Democrats can actually change. Any tariff-related legislation is likely to need 60 votes in the Senate, meaning some Republicans will have to support it. Trump can also veto bills passed by Congress. Overriding that veto would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers, which is unlikely at this stage.

Can Congress actually reverse Trump’s tariffs?

Some Republican lawmakers have criticised Trump’s tariff policies. On Wednesday, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas wrote that “tariffs have made everything too expensive”.

However, there has not yet been enough Republican opposition to guarantee that tariff-related legislation can pass the Senate and survive a presidential veto.

Overriding a presidential veto requires 67 votes in the Senate and 290 votes in the House.

The level of Republican support will also depend on which tariffs Democrats decide to challenge. Proposals targeting Canadian imports or duties on specific industries could receive more support than a wider attempt to limit Trump’s tariff powers.

However, trade experts are not expecting the midterm results to lead to a major rollback of Trump’s tariffs.

In a statement to Forbes, Andrew Siciliano, Global and US Head of Trade and Customs – Tax at KPMG, warned against assuming that a Democratic-controlled Congress would mean the end of Trump’s tariff policies.

“People shouldn’t assume a democratic congress means tariffs are going away,” Siciliano said in a statement on Friday.

He added that the election results would change the checks and balances around the trade agenda much faster than they would change the tariffs themselves.

Since the president “retains significant authority over trade policy”, Siciliano expects most tariffs to remain in place even as Congress increases its scrutiny of the administration’s decisions.

Democrats also plan to investigate Trump’s tariff decisions

Democrats are also planning investigations into Trump’s tariff decisions, including possible favouritism towards certain countries and businesses. Rep. Jimmy Panetta said lawmakers would both legislate and investigate what he called the administration’s “pay-to-play scheme”.

According to Forbes, investigations could examine Trump’s decision to lower tariffs on Swiss goods after executives visited Washington with gifts, as well as the easing of AI chip export restrictions to the UAE after an Emirati royal invested in Trump’s cryptocurrency firm. Democrats also want to find out who decides tariff exemptions and whether businesses influenced those decisions.

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Why are some Democrats against removing tariffs?

Although Democrats have criticised Trump’s wide-ranging tariff policies, not all of them want tariffs to disappear completely.

Many Democratic lawmakers believe tariffs can be useful in protecting American manufacturing jobs, supporting important industries and limiting China’s economic influence.

Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Penn., explained this position in an opinion piece for The New York Times last year.

“Tariffs can help protect industries that are key to our economic and national security, boost American production and wages, and safeguard workers’ rights as well as our air and water by incentivising firms to raise their labour and environmental standards,” he wrote.

However, Deluzio also criticised Trump’s approach, calling his tariff agenda “chaotic and inconsistent”

Lawmakers from Rust Belt states, where manufacturing plays an important role, are particularly cautious about supporting a complete rollback.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, a Michigan progressive, has criticised free trade policies but has also spoken about the damage Trump’s tariffs have caused to Michigan’s automobile industry, Politico reported.

Democrats also see tariffs as a way to counter China’s growing influence in global manufacturing.

Former President Joe Biden, for instance, kept the tariffs Trump imposed on Chinese goods during his first term even after taking office.

Trump tariffs add $900 to household costs

Trump’s current tariffs are adding approximately $900 to the annual costs of each American household, according to an estimate by the Budget Lab at Yale University as of November 2.

Trump’s tariffs currently cover around 54% of all goods imported into the US, according to the Cato Institute, a think tank that opposes the duties.

Some of the tariffs currently in place are duties of between 10% and 12.5% on imports from dozens of countries over alleged “forced labour” practices. These tariffs were introduced after the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s earlier, wider tariff policy, which he had imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The tariffs introduced after the court’s ruling also expired.

The Trump administration has separately imposed tariffs on several industries, including aluminium, automobiles, copper, trucks, buses, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, steel and wood products.

However, some goods are exempt. These include certain vehicles and auto parts covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

How do Americans feel about Trump’s tariffs?

Recent polls suggest that a large number of Americans are unhappy with Trump’s tariff policies.

NBC News exit polls conducted this week found that 66% of voters believe the tariffs have hurt the US economy. Another 64% said they had damaged the economy in their own areas.

A separate poll released by the Associated Press on Thursday, which covered 100,000 House voters, found that around two-thirds believed Trump’s economic policies had generally increased prices.

This included 96% of Democratic voters, 70% of Independents and even 24% of Republicans.

The rising cost of living also appears to have influenced voting decisions. According to the AP, around 90% of voters said living costs were a “major” or “crucial” factor in deciding whom to vote for. Of these voters, around 60% backed Democratic candidates in their House races.

The National Taxpayers Union also found that seven of the 10 states with the highest tariff costs per household elected Democrats to the Senate. These states were Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas.

What tariff-related bills could Congress pass?

Congress has considerable power to limit a president’s authority to impose tariffs. Trump can impose these duties only by using specific laws that give the president such powers. Lawmakers can amend these laws to restrict or remove that authority.

Wyden has already introduced legislation that seeks to significantly reduce presidential powers over tariffs.

His proposal would require presidents to seek congressional approval before imposing any tariffs. It would also set up a new congressional committee to review tariff proposals made by the president.

Democratic aides told Politico that lawmakers may find it easier to pass bills that exempt certain products or industries from tariffs rather than attempting wider changes to Trump’s trade policies.

They pointed to existing proposals that seek to exempt school supplies and homebuilding materials from tariffs.

Such bills could attract support from Republican lawmakers representing industries that would benefit from these exemptions, even if they oppose wider tariff reforms.