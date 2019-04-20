Democratic US presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren pushes for Donald Trump’s impeachment

Published: April 20, 2019 6:08 AM

Her call came a day after the release of a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Donald Trump

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren became the first presidential candidate Friday to call for the US House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, citing the findings of the Russian election interference probe.

“The Mueller report lays out facts showing that a hostile foreign government attacked our 2016 election to help Donald Trump and Donald Trump welcomed that help,” the Massachusetts lawmaker tweeted. “Once elected, Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into that attack.”

Her call came a day after the release of a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, outlining the findings of his 22-month investigation. The more than 400-page document said Trump’s election campaign did not collude with Russian meddling efforts — but found the president was happy to benefit from Russian dirty tricks and tried repeatedly to hamper Mueller’s investigation.

Also read: Mueller Report: Why the politically explosive probe has hardened the most strident in divided America

“That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States,” Warren said.

