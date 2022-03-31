Defiant Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicates he will not resign, says ‘threat letter’ from U.S. in apparent ‘slip of tongue’

Embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in what appeared to be a slip of tongue, on Thursday named the United States as the country behind ‘threat letter’ that purportedly showed “evidence” of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government.

On Wednesday, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government confirmed that its allegation about a foreign conspiracy was based on a diplomatic cable received from one of the country’s missions abroad.

“The letter stated that the no-confidence motion was being tabled even before it was filed, which means the Opposition was in contact with them,” Khan alleged in his address to the nation.

At a massive public meeting held on Sunday in Islamabad, Khan had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an “international conspiracy” being hatched to topple his government.

Khan, 69, said the memo was against him, not against the government. “…it stated that if the no-confidence motion passes, Pakistan will be forgiven, if not, there will be consequences.” He stated that it was an “official letter” that was communicated to Pakistan’s ambassador, who was taking notes during the meeting.

The premier said the envoy was told that if Imran Khan remains in power, Pakistan would face “difficulties”.

“I am telling my nation today that this is our status. We are a nation of 220 million and another country — and they are not giving any reason — [is issuing threats]. They said that Imran Khan decided to go to Russia on his own even though the Foreign Office and the military leadership was consulted.

“Our ambassador told them that the decision [to visit Russia was made after consultations] but they are denying it and saying that ‘it was only because of Imran Khan and that our ties cannot be good if he stays.’ What they are actually saying is that they have no issue with the people who will replace Imran Khan.

The US has asserted that it did not send any letter to Pakistan on the current political situation in the country as it sought to refute allegations of America’s involvement in the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government.

The US State Department on Wednesday asserted that no US government agency or official had sent a letter to Pakistan on the current political situation in the country.

Responding to questions from the Dawn newspaper of Pakistan about the alleged letter and US involvement in the no-confidence motion against the PTI government, a State Department spokesperson said: “There is no truth to these allegations.” Imran Khan’s government initially offered to share the letter with the chief justice of Pakistan, but later the prime minister also briefed his cabinet members about the contents of the letter.

Khan met President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on February 24, the day the Russian leader ordered a “special military operation” against Ukraine. Khan also became the first Pakistani premier to visit Russia in 23 years after former premier Nawaz Sharif travelled to Moscow in 1999.

Earlier this month, Pakistan had abstained from voting in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution calling on Russia to stop the war, and urged that the conflict be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Pakistan’s ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities in recent years and the chill in the relations between Pakistan and the US has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

At the same time, Pakistan’s relations with the US have been lukewarm and President Joe Biden is yet to make a customary call to Prime Minister Khan since his appointment in January 2021.

Khan was originally expected to address the nation on Wednesday. However, it was postponed for Thursday.

Defiant Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicates he will not resign; says ready to face no-trust vote on Sunday

A defiant Imran Khan on Thursday indicated that he will not resign from the post of Pakistan’s prime minister despite losing the majority in the National Assembly and insisted that he will face the vote of no-confidence which would take place on Sunday.

In a live-address to the nation, 69-year-old Khan also discussed a ‘threat letter’ that purportedly showed “evidence” of a foreign conspiracy to topple his coalition government. He named the US as the country behind the threat in what appeared to be a slip of tongue.

“…Our policy was not anti-US, -Europe, or even India […] it became anti-Indian after New Delhi revoked the special status of Kashmir and broke international law in August 2019,” said Khan, who insists that the Kashmir dispute remained a big issue between the two countries.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country.

“…the letter stated that the no-confidence motion was being tabled even before it was filed, which means the Opposition was in contact with them,” Khan said, adding that the letter was against him, not against the government.

Khan said that it was an “official letter” that was communicated to Pakistan’s ambassador, who was taking notes during the meeting.

He said the foreign official knew that the ones who would come into power after him would have no issues taking orders from external forces.

“But what is most disturbing is that our people, who are sitting here, are in contact with foreign powers,” he said, as he referred to the “three stooges” – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“Will foreign countries want such corrupt people in power in their states? They are ready to accept such corrupt politicians, but I am not acceptable to them,” the prime minister said.

Khan said he will play till the last ball and the no-trust vote on Sunday will decide where the country will go.

Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition’s bid to topple him. However, Opposition claims it has the support of 175 lawmakers and the prime minister should immediately resign.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office. Also, no prime minister in Pakistan’s history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.