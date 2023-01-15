Deeply grieved on hearing about air crash in Nepal’s Pokhara: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over an air crash in Nepal’s Pokhara on Sunday and said “our thoughts are with the affected families”.

A Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal‘s resort city of Pokhara on Sunday, killing at least 32 people.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the Yeti Airlines’ 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft had taken off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am.

Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.

Also read: Nepal plane crash: 68 bodies recovered, Nepal govt forms 5-member commission to probe

“Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Five Indians were among the 15 foreign nationals onboard the plane, the Indian Embassy said in a tweet. Their fate is not immediately known.