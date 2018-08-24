​​​
  3. Peru earthquake: Deep magnitude 7.1 strikes northwest of Puerto Maldonado

Peru earthquake: Deep magnitude 7.1 strikes northwest of Puerto Maldonado

A magnitude 7.1 quake struck nearly 250 km (155 miles) northwest of Puerto Maldonado, Peru, in the early hours of Friday at a depth of 610 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

By: | Updated: August 24, 2018 4:28 PM
peru earthquake, US Geological Survey, Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, news on peru earthquake, magnitude of peru earthquake Two strong shocks struck Pucallpa, a Peruvian town northwest of the epicentre, according to Twitter postings by several residents. (Representative image: Reuters)

A magnitude 7.1 quake struck nearly 250 km (155 miles) northwest of Puerto Maldonado, Peru, in the early hours of Friday at a depth of 610 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage, though social media users said tremors had been felt across the country and as far away as Arica in northern Chile. Two strong shocks struck Pucallpa, a Peruvian town northwest of the epicentre, according to Twitter postings by several residents.

No tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, and Chile’s fire service said on Twitter that the quake did not have the potential to generate one off the Chilean coast.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top