In a concerning update, the United States is reportedly considering sending at least 10,000 additional combat troops to Iran as the war in the middle east escalates to take over the entire Gulf region.

According to a report by Axios, citing senior defense officials, the White House and the Pentagon are in the final stages of discussing a “final blow” strategy.

This contingency plan includes large-scale bombing raids and land-based maneuvers designed to secure Iran’s nuclear stockpiles and dismantle its missile infrastructure. A formal decision on the troop surge is expected as early as next week.

The move comes amid escalating tensions after Iran rejected a 15-point US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global trade route that is responsible for 20% of all oil trade that takes place across the world.

The war, which began on February 28 following US and Israeli strikes on Iran during nuclear negotiations, has since spread across the region, killing thousands and pushing up global energy and fertiliser prices, fuelling inflation concerns worldwide.

Pentagon plans for potential ‘final blow’ against Iran

As per reports brokered by Axios and The Indian Express, Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision but is reportedly prepared to escalate if negotiations do not produce tangible results soon.

Meanwhile efforts to arrange talks are reportedly ongoing, with Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey trying to broker negotiations between the US and Iran. While Tehran rejected initial US demands, it has not ruled out talks entirely, though mistrust remains high, Axios reported.

The Pakistan-brokered peace plan: Why negotiations stalled

Amid the military buildup, diplomatic backchannels have remained active but largely unproductive. Pakistan emerged as the primary mediator, with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar confirming that Islamabad has been relaying messages between Washington and Tehran.

However, Iran has officially rejected the 15-point U.S. proposal, termed by some regional analysts as a “charter of surrender.”

Key Details of the 15-Point Plan:

Nuclear Rollback: Permanent dismantlement of all uranium enrichment facilities and the handover of existing stockpiles.

Missile Constraints: Strict limits on ballistic and cruise missile ranges and production.

Maritime Access: Unconditional and permanent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to all international traffic.

Sanctions Relief: Gradual lifting of energy and financial sanctions contingent on “verified compliance.”

The Iranian leadership dismissed the proposal as “illogical” and an infringement on national sovereignty. Tehran’s counter-demand includes a total halt to the targeting of its officials, war reparations, and recognised sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Latest war update

Meanwhile, Israel launched a new wave of strikes on Iran Friday after Trump claimed talks on ending the war were going well and gave Tehran more time to open the Strait of Hormuz. Countering the narrative maintained by the Trump administration, Tehrani officials have stated that they are presently not involved in any negotiations with the United States of America.

As per reports from agencies a total of 3500-4000 individuals have been killed across countries as a result of this conflict that was instigated by US and Israel’s ‘pre-emptive’ strike on Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)