Debris of ill-fated Titanic submersible ‘Titan’ brought ashore in Canada, presumed remains of last passengers found

Days after the now infamous Titanic submersible ‘Titan’ which met its end after imploding deep under the Atlantic Ocean, killing all five crew members on board, the debris of the vessel have been brought ashore in Canada. This is the first time the remains have been seen since the incident.

Debris of Titan submersible being unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic. (Image: Reuters)

Titan remains brought ashore

The remains and bits of Titan were brought to St John’s Newfoundland by the Canadian-flagged vessel Horizon Arctic, the US Coast Guard said. The officials have said that the submersible’s landing frame and a rear cover were found among the debris.

Horizon Arctic carried an ROV (remotely operated vehicle) that searched the ocean floor from Titanic’s wreckage. US-based Pelagic Research Services, the owners of the ROV, confirmed they had successfully completed the offshore operations. It said it is removing its equipment from Horizon Arctic after “working around the clock for 10 days”.

Titan debris. (Image: Associated Press)

Videos showed what appeared to be Titan’s nose cone and other blown apart parts wrapped in white tarp as they were pulled up a crane from the Horizon Arctic. A shattered piece of the vessel’s hull and machinery were also seen. The nature and extent of the possible remains were not specified.

The remains will now be studied to ascertain the probable cause of the implosion.

Presumed “human” remains have also been found from within the wreckage of Titan. (Image: Associated Press)

Possible ‘human’ remains found

Presumed “human” remains have also been found from within the wreckage of Titan. The remains will be brought back to the US and analysed as part of a wider international probe into the cause of the implosion of Titan.

The incident killed five men on board, including OceanGate Expeditions’ CEO Stockton Rush and UK billionaire Hamish Harding. It hit the international headlines as a panicked search for the vessel went on for days, in hopes to find its passengers alive and well. However, it was later reported that the submersible had imploded on the same day it dove into the Atlantic.