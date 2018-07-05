Death toll touches 15 as heavy rain continues to lash Pakistan’s Lahore

Choked drains, broken roads and faulty wiring have led to enormous damage and loss of life and property, the Express Tribune reported. (Representational image: Reuters)

The death toll from the heaviest rain to fall on Lahore in 38 years rose to 15 today as torrential rains continued to lash Punjab, the worst hit province of Pakistan, according to a media report. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement yesterday that the heavy downpour started hitting the country on Tuesday and continued for 24 hours. Most of the deaths have occurred due to electrocution and building collapse caused by the heavy downpour, according to the officials.

The NDMA said that several low-lying areas have been inundated by the rains as water logging at different areas of Punjab was reported. The authority said that Punjab was worst hit by the rains where 15 people were killed, 50 others injured and one house was washed away by the rain water, the report said. The rescue work is underway to clear the standing water by the provincial disaster management authority. Choked drains, broken roads and faulty wiring have led to enormous damage and loss of life and property, the Express Tribune reported.

Lahore received 238 mm rainfall till Tuesday, breaking the 38-year-old record of the capital of Pakistan’s Punjab province. The heavy downpour also exposed flaws in the sewer system of Lahore, which flooded some of the city’s streets.