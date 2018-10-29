Death toll rises to 19 in Chinese coal mine accident

By: | Published: October 29, 2018 10:47 AM

Six more Chinese workers trapped in a coal mine in east China's Shandong Province have died, taking the death toll from the accident to 19, officials said on Monday.

Six more Chinese workers trapped in a coal mine in east China’s Shandong Province have died, taking the death toll from the accident to 19, officials said on Monday. The bodies of six workers trapped in the coal mine were found on Sunday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the rescue operations.

The accident occurred at Longyun Coal Mining Co. Ltd. in Yuncheng County on October 20.  More than 170 rescuers, including medical workers and firefighters were dispatched to rescue the injured and search for the trapped miners.

A total of 22 workers were trapped in a 74-meter-long tunnel after coal fell at both ends from the rock burst. However, one of worker was rescued. Rescuers have cleared 55 meters of the tunnel and are working on the remaining 19 meters to search for the last two miners who remained trapped, the report said.

In August, 13 miners were killed in a mine explosion in southern China. Rock burst accidents are often caused by fractures in rocks due to mining. Though the number of deaths has reduced at coal mines in recent years, mining accidents are common in China, the world’s largest coal producer.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Death toll rises to 19 in Chinese coal mine accident
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition