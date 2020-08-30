  • MORE MARKET STATS

Death toll in restaurant collapse in China rises to 29

Published: August 30, 2020 7:58 AM

The accident happened at around 9.40 am Saturday when relatives and fellow villagers were attending a birthday party banquet for an 80-year-old person at Juxian Restaurant in Chenzhuang Village in Xiangfen County, according to the rescue team.

The rescue work was completed in the early hours of Sunday.

Twenty-nine people were killed after a village restaurant collapsed Saturday in north China’s Shanxi Province, local authorities said Sunday.

A total of 57 people were pulled out of the debris of the collapsed two-story building. Twenty-nine of them were confirmed dead, seven were severely injured and 21 others suffered minor injuries, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 57 people were pulled out of the debris of the collapsed two-story building. Twenty-nine of them were confirmed dead, seven were severely injured and 21 others suffered minor injuries, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

 

