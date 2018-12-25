Death toll in Kabul attack on government building rises to 43

At least 43 people were killed and 10 injured after militants detonated a car bomb before storming government offices in a building in Afghan capital Kabul on Monday.
At least 43 people were killed and 10 injured after militants detonated a car bomb before storming government offices in a building in Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, said Wahid Majrooh, a spokesman of the nation’s Ministry of Public Health.
The gunmen also took hostages in the building of the National Authority for Disabled People and Martyrs’ Families, said Najib Danish, a spokesman of Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The attack began around 3 p.m. Monday, said Danish, adding all three assailants were shot dead in a gun battle with the Afghan forces after a seven-hour stand-off. The forces rescued around 310 people from the building, he said.
