Death toll in Kabul attack on government building rises to 43

Published: December 25, 2018 1:56 PM

At least 43 people were killed and 10 injured after militants detonated a car bomb before storming government offices in a building in Afghan capital Kabul on Monday.

Death toll in Kabul attack on government building rises to 43

At least 43 people were killed and 10 injured after militants detonated a car bomb before storming government offices in a building in Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, said Wahid Majrooh, a spokesman of the nation’s Ministry of Public Health.

The gunmen also took hostages in the building of the National Authority for Disabled People and Martyrs’ Families, said Najib Danish, a spokesman of Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack began around 3 p.m. Monday, said Danish, adding all three assailants were shot dead in a gun battle with the Afghan forces after a seven-hour stand-off. The forces rescued around 310 people from the building, he said.

