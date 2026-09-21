US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he is in “deciding mode” over the war with Iran and warned that “very big things” could happen soon if Tehran does not “behave”.

Trump made the comments during a phone conversation with a Fox News reporter. His comments came after Iran said it had sent its conditions for ending the conflict to Washington through Qatar.

Trump described three possible paths: “wiping them out”, continuing to put pressure on Iran’s economy, or reaching a deal. He also questioned when, and whether, the US should “blow the entire nation up”, adding that Iran “better behave”.

At the same time, Trump did not close the door on talks. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to travel to New York this week for the UN General Assembly. Trump said he would probably be open to meeting him.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Pezeshkian would be accompanied by a senior delegation and was expected to meet several world leaders on the sidelines of the UN gathering.

Iran sends seven conditions to US

Iranian officials said Tehran has sent seven conditions to Washington through Qatar as the basis for restarting negotiations.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker and a senior negotiator, confirmed the move on Sunday. Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, had earlier told Al Jazeera that Iran wanted the war to end on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds and an end to the US naval blockade.

Rezaei said Qatar had passed Iran’s message to Washington and that Tehran was now waiting for Trump’s response.

Iran has also said it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the conditions of the interim ceasefire agreement reached in June, according to Tehran’s interpretation, are met. That ceasefire later collapsed amid disagreements over its terms.

Qalibaf said Iran would have to continue fighting while also negotiating. According to him, Tehran needs to push back against its enemies while using diplomacy to protect any gains made during the conflict.

Iran warns of retaliation if US attacks again

Iran’s military central command warned that any fresh US attack would bring sustained retaliation against American bases and interests in the region. It also said countries that support Washington would be treated as parties to the conflict.

Iran said it had information that the US, with support from some regional countries, was preparing another military operation. It did not provide details of the alleged preparations.

The Iranian military warned that countries backing Washington “could no longer expect restraint” from Iran’s armed forces.

Trump has repeatedly threatened a major escalation since the war began with US and Israeli strikes on February 28. On Sunday, he again warned that Washington could take “significant action” if Tehran does not change course.

US blockade puts more pressure on Hormuz

The US Central Command said that by September 20, its forces had redirected 109 commercial vessels as part of efforts to enforce what it described as “total compliance” with the blockade of Iranian ports.

The US military resumed enforcing the blockade on July 14. The measures cover ships travelling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas, while US forces continue to support other shipping in regional waters.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped sharply.

Reuters reported that only four commodity vessels passed through the strait on September 17, compared with a 10-day average of 16.

Iran has restricted most traffic through the waterway, while the US blockade has also targeted Iran’s oil exports. The result has been a major reduction in Gulf energy shipments reaching global markets.

The conflict has also spilled into Yemen, where Iran-backed Houthis launched missile and drone attacks towards Saudi Arabia after making fresh gains in the country’s civil war. The attack near Riyadh raised fresh security concerns, with the US warning of possible escalation, flight cancellations and airspace closures.

The Houthi gains have also brought them closer to the key Bab el-Mandeb shipping route. Saudi Arabia now faces a difficult choice between continuing strikes against the group or scaling back to avoid more attacks on its infrastructure. Trump said the US remains in contact with the Houthis, who have agreed not to target American personnel.