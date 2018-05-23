Days after Royal wedding, guests sell gifts online for over £1000

The couple on the day of Royal Wedding (Reuters)

Days after the royal wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle, the guests have reportedly started to auction their wedding gifts on eBay. As of Monday, the Mail reported that there were as many as 25 goody bags on sale, with the starting bid ranging from £25 to £420 (2281 to 38,332INR). One of the sellers even made PDF of the welcome letter and auction off each for £5 (456INR) each. One of such listings, which mentioned that “all money raised will go to charity”, received the highest bidding of £1020 (93094 INR) but many of them are also reportedly doing so for making some extra money, reported CNBC.

Screenshot of the Gift Bag up for auction at eBay

Harry and Meghan had also invited over 2,000 common people to gather outside the chapel to be a part of the grand wedding procession. A considerable proportion of these guests were chosen by the nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices in the UK. Many of them were from charitable organisations from across the world and even students from local schools that have an affiliation with the Windsor Castle community, its members and residents.

The common people who gathered outside the chapel to witness the arrival of the Royals, the bride and groom and see the just married couple leave by the horse-drawn carriage – were given commemorative gift bags.

The jute bags have the initials ‘HM’ printed on them, along with the date and venue of the wedding. It contained a letter of welcome from the couple themselves, a order of service booklet of the wedding, and goodies like a large gold foil wrapped chocolate coin with the couple’s initials on it, a tube of Handbag shortbread, a bottle of Windsor Castle water, a fridge magnet and a 20 percent voucher of the Windsor Castle souvenir shop.

Prince Harry had tied the knot with Meghan Markle on May 19 but a mixed-race Catholic divorcee and the Anglicanism following Royal Prince – could have never gotten married if the Royal Succession Rule was not amended recently. The much-awaited wedding happened at St George’s Chapel of the Windsor Castle, where 600 guests, mostly the couples’ friends and acquaintances were invited to witness the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.