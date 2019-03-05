Days after India dossier on Pulwama attack, Pakistan arrests Masood Azhar’s brother, 43 members of banned outfits

Published: March 5, 2019 5:54 PM

The minister said the action would be taken against all the proscribed organisations.

Masood Azhar, pulwams terror attackMasood Azhar

Pakistan on Tuesday arrested 44 members of banned outfits, including a brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, amid mounting pressure from the global community to rein in the terror groups operating on its soil and curb their financing.

Mufti Abdur Rauf, brother of Azhar, and Hammad Azhar are among those arrested during the crackdown, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi said at a press conference.

He said a dossier shared by India with Pakistan last week also contained names of Mufti Abdur Rauf and Hammad Azhar.

He, however, said the action was not taken due to any pressure.

The move came a day after Pakistan on Monday promulgated a law to streamline the procedure for the implementation of the UN sanctions against individuals and organisations.

Interpreting the order, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said it means that the government has taken over the control of assets and properties of all banned outfits operating in the country.

