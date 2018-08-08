Daring mother saves two children from fire – Watch video

The video showed neighbours teaming up to rescue the two girls from the burning building. (Image: Picture form Press TV video/YouTube)

In a daring act, a mother of two rescued her two children from a burning building in China, but could not save herself due to smoke inhalation. The incident happened in Xuchang, Henan province in China. The women, her two-year-old girl and the nine-year-old boy were tapped in their fifth-floor apartment in their home when the fire broke out.

The video showed neighbours teaming up to rescue the two girls from the burning building. It showed the woman and her children shouting for help. While bystanders told her that firefighters were in their way, the woman threw bedsheets, requesting the crowd for help.

After this, people who gathered on the street unfolded the sheets to make a net. Soon the woman threw her two kids out of the window on bedsheets that was being held by bystanders. After arriving at the spot, bystanders rushing her and the children to a nearby hospital. However, the woman could not be rescued and was declared brought dead. Two kids have sustained minor injuries. A probe in the incident has been ordered, the report said.

In a similar incident, two years back in China, a father threw her three-year-old girl from the third floor of the building. The girl was caught by the neighbours who were holding the mattress below. Soon after the man also jumped on the mattress to save himself. The incident occurred in Wenzhou in Zhejiang province of eastern China.