Cubans march in defense of the revolution

By Alfredo Boada Mola,

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets of several cities in the country last Sunday to express their support for the Revolution and in response to the provocations and destabilization attempts that took place in different parts of the country, which were instigated through social networks.

The U.S. government remains determined with its obstinate policy of total economic blockade to provoke a social explosion in Cuba and to that end the administration of Joseph Biden maintained the sanctions that his predecessor Donald Trump tightened and insists on fomenting subversion against the island.

Trump redoubled to the maximum the cruel measures of the economic, financial and commercial blockade against the island and took advantage of the economic repercussions caused by the pandemic to impose additional punitive measures.

On this occasion, counterrevolutionaries and mercenaries paid from the United States orchestrated a new media campaign to confuse and try to create chaos in Cuba.

Sunday’s events generated the rejection of broad sectors of the Cuban citizenry and proof of this are the images of people in Havana with national flags and slogans in favor of the Revolution, which were disseminated by the media and social networks.

In the town of San Antonio de los Baños, in the western province of Artemisa, a sea of people marched with Cuban flags along with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, with shouts of Long Live the Revolution, in a tour through the streets of that city.

The head of State arrived there to exchange with the population, regarding the incidents of Sunday morning, when a group of people, encouraged by campaigns originating in social networks, arrived at the city park to create destabilization after the messages received from those who seek to destroy the Cuban Revolution.

Díaz-Canel called on the people to remain calm and not to be provoked, and exchanged with people about their various concerns. The people, for their part, showed that they are aware of the reality the country is living and of the work the government is carrying out to face the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the efforts of Cuban scientists and the confrontation with the consequences of the long U.S. blockade.

In a televised appearance, the Cuban president affirmed that the streets of the country belong to the revolutionaries and added that the government has all the will to dialogue on the true causes of the national situation.

The president made a review of the difficulties the island nation has been going through since 2019, when everything that was happening as of Washington’s persecution against fuel shipments to the country was explained to the population.

He pointed out that the measures dictated by the White House against the island seek to take advantage of the adverse situations generated by the current coronavirus pandemic and promote discredit campaigns against the Government for the sake of its destabilization.

The inhumane policy of the United States persecutes ships carrying goods to Cuba, hinders its financial transactions and does not allow the acquisition of foodstuffs.

Among the causes that provoke dissatisfaction, the Cuban President enumerated problems associated with energy generation, shortage of medicines and the tense epidemiological situation.

He said that those who encourage events such as those experienced last Sunday do not want the welfare of the people, but the privatization of health and education, neoliberalism, and added that inciting disorder in the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic is cruelty.

We are not going to allow any sold-out counterrevolutionary, who receives money from US agencies, to provoke a destabilization in Cuba, said Díaz-Canel on national television.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez shared on his Twitter account a video showing citizens in the Centro Habana area, who were marching in support of the Government and in rejection of the destabilizing incidents that took place in several localities.

Artists, representatives of political and mass organizations, workers and people in general, responded with popular rallies in different public spaces in Cuba, which were attended with flags and chanting phrases and slogans in favor of the Revolution and the Government.

Popular support was felt with the placing of national and July 26 banners on the balconies and windows of homes, as signs of support to the Cuban social process.

The Network of Intellectuals and Artists in Defense of Humanity warned about the interferenceist moves against Cuba that the U.S. government intends to apply through a campaign for a so-called “humanitarian corridor”, which Washington is promoting under the pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Such an excuse crumbles in the face of the fact that Cuba is a country that is among the first in the world in the vaccination ranking, thanks to its universal policies of humanistic and highly professional health care, which maintains the lowest lethality rate for that disease.

