Global crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday after new signals from the US and Iran raised hopes of a diplomatic resolution to their ongoing conflict. Comments by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that President Donald Trump preferred a peaceful solution rather than military action brought some relief to an oil market worried about supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, fell 6.07% to $106.54 per barrel; however, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 6.2% to $97.65 per barrel as of 8:55 am ET, according to CNBC.

The decline came after oil prices had climbed to their highest level in six months at the end of October, showing concerns that the conflict could intensify after the November 3 US midterm elections. Why are oil prices falling now, and does this mean the threat to global oil supplies is over? Let us take a closer look.

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What triggered the fall in crude oil prices?

The immediate trigger was a change in expectations around the possibility of further US military action against Iran. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said over the weekend that Trump preferred to resolve the conflict through diplomacy, although the president had not ruled out military action.

“The president expresses to you is incredible confidence that if we needed to do something militarily, we would have the ability to do it, and we really we have everything we need to be successful,” Rubio told reporters. “But we would prefer to do it peacefully.”

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Salina Regional Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Salina Kan. (AP Photo)

The comments indicated that Washington was willing to give diplomatic efforts more time before considering another military offensive. This comment is important to oil markets because any fresh military escalation involving Iran could threaten oil production and shipments from the wider Middle East. Investors had factored in the possibility of further attacks, particularly after reports suggested that the US was preparing for potential military action after the midterm elections. However, the possibility of negotiations reduced some of these immediate concerns.

Why does the US-Iran conflict affect global oil prices?

The Middle East is one of the world’s most important oil-producing regions. Any conflict that threatens oil production, refineries or shipping routes in the region can affect the amount of crude available in the global market.One of the biggest concerns is the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. It is a critical route for international oil shipments, with a significant share of the world’s seaborne oil trade passing through it.

When tensions rise in the region, attacks on oil tankers or restrictions on shipping through the strait can delay supplies and make transportation more expensive. Even the possibility of disruptions can push prices higher because traders worry about whether enough oil will be available in the coming weeks and months. The Iran conflict, which began at the end of February, has already affected energy supplies and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters reported that global oil inventories have fallen significantly since the war disrupted shipments. Chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) told CNBC that the world had drained nearly 1 billion barrels from inventories since the conflict began. This explains why oil prices had remained elevated even before the latest developments.

Are diplomatic talks between the US and Iran making progress?

There are signs that both sides are still open to negotiations, although a final agreement remains uncertain. According to Al Jazeera, Iranian authorities indicated that a deal was still possible following two days of talks mediated by Qatar. However, Tehran said any agreement would have to be implemented in practice rather than remain limited to promises.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also said on Sunday that the purpose of the discussions was to continue consultations with Qatari mediators. He added that Tehran was prepared for “both defence and diplomacy”. Trading Economics reported that Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said the country’s supreme leader had approved the government’s pursuit of talks aimed at ending the conflict. Meanwhile, Trump reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he wanted to give diplomacy more time before considering renewed military action. These developments have helped reduce immediate concerns among oil traders. However, diplomatic discussions do not necessarily mean that the conflict is close to ending.

Why are oil prices still vulnerable regardless of Monday’s fall?

The risks to global oil supplies have not disappeared yet. Reports from The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times indicated that the US was preparing for possible renewed military action after the November 3 midterm elections. Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei also called on the country’s armed forces on Saturday to respond to “any level or type of threat” with “an immediate, impactful, and geographically unrestricted response.”

Oil supplies from the Persian Gulf fell sharply after the conflict broke out (Reuters)

There are also concerns about attacks on oil tankers and energy infrastructure across the Middle East. Reuters reported that attacks on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz had increased recently. However, there were also signs that shipments from some major oil exporters were recovering. Saudi Arabia’s crude exports increased in October compared with September, despite attacks by Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthis on its energy infrastructure, according to two of three ship-tracking companies cited by Reuters.

The situation remains uncertain because the market is balancing hopes of diplomatic progress against the possibility of fresh military escalation. Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, told Reuters, “Lingering hopes of some form of diplomatic progress, combined with the absence of any meaningful military escalation over the weekend, have taken some of the immediate heat out of prices for now.” Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates, also pointed to continuing risks from the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. “Attacks on ships and refineries in the Middle East and on civilians in Ukraine continue, doing little to inspire confidence in the prospects for lasting ceasefires in the foreseeable future,” Varga told Reuters. “Nonetheless, hope springs eternal,” he added.

Could crude oil prices rise again?

The latest fall does not necessarily indicate a sustained decline in oil prices. Much will depend on whether diplomatic discussions produce a lasting agreement and whether oil shipments through the Middle East return to normal. Some analysts believe prices could rise again if supply disruptions continue.

Goldman Sachs raised its oil price forecasts on Sunday, citing elevated supply risks. The investment bank said Brent crude could rise to $140 per barrel in 2027 if oil production in the Gulf remains 3.5 million barrels per day below its 2025 average. The bank identified shipping attacks, damage to oil infrastructure and the possibility of prolonged supply disruptions as key risks for prices.

Crude oil prices are falling because traders are becoming less worried about an immediate military escalation between the US and Iran. However, the underlying supply concerns remain. This means that the relief could be temporary. If negotiations succeed and oil shipments stabilise, prices could come under further pressure. However, if tensions rise again or energy infrastructure and shipping routes face fresh attacks, crude oil prices could quickly move higher.