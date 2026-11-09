Crude oil prices fell about 4% on Monday, November 9, as markets reacted to signs that the United States could avoid further military strikes on Iran if diplomatic efforts to end the conflict make progress.

The fall came despite an attempted attack that damaged Saudi Aramco offices in Riyadh and incidents involving tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, keeping concerns over Middle Eastern oil supplies alive.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell $4.09, or 4.2%, to $94.23 a barrel by 1317 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined $3.57, or 3.9%, to $87.26 a barrel.

The decline followed a major correction in oil prices last week. Brent crude fell 16% last week and touched $93.22 a barrel, its lowest level in two months. This was its steepest weekly decline since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.

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The fall in prices suggests a change in how traders are assessing the conflict. Instead of focusing only on the possibility of supply disruptions, markets are increasingly considering whether a diplomatic agreement could reduce the threat to oil supplies from the Middle East.

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Trump’s comments raise hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough

A key driver of Monday’s decline was US President Donald Trump’s comments on the possibility of further military action against Iran. In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Trump said further US strikes on Iran were “highly unlikely” if negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz made progress. Trump also indicated that he would prefer a diplomatic solution to the conflict, provided Iran agreed to a strong agreement.

The comments eased fears of an immediate escalation between Washington and Tehran. A fresh round of military strikes could have increased the risk of further attacks on oil infrastructure and shipping routes across the region, potentially disrupting global supplies. Markets had also been concerned about Trump’s earlier suggestions that military action against Iran could resume following the US midterm elections.

However, his latest comments have raised hopes that Washington could be willing to give diplomacy another chance. “Oil continues to trade lower on hopes of a US-Iran peace deal rather than concrete signs of progress,” Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen told Reuters. Oil prices are falling not because the conflict has ended, but because traders are factoring in the possibility that it could ease.

Uncertainty clouds prospects for a diplomatic breakthrough

Despite the positive signs from Trump, the prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough remain uncertain. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that Iran had made “outrageous and ridiculous” demands during negotiations. Speaking to reporters in Florida before travelling to Paris for the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting, Rubio indicated that Washington and Tehran remained far apart on reaching an agreement.

Iran had also proposed shortening the timetable for restarting negotiations from seven days to two. However, the proposal requires Washington first to meet conditions including halting hostilities, lifting its blockade and waiving sanctions, Reuters reported.

Rubio said President Trump would prefer to solve “this and every problem diplomatically,” but added that “sometimes that’s not possible, unfortunately.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, said mediation efforts had stalled following the US midterm elections, with intermediaries pausing their visits while the political situation settled.

The conflicting statements show that negotiations are far from settled. Although Trump’s comments have reduced immediate fears of military escalation, the possibility of fresh attacks cannot be ruled out.

Signs of recovering oil supplies add to downward pressure

Another factor weighing on crude prices is the improvement in oil supply conditions in the Middle East. Despite the security threats around the Strait of Hormuz, crude exports from the Persian Gulf have been recovering. This has helped ease concerns about a prolonged disruption to global oil supplies.

The physical oil market is also showing signs of weakness. Physical crude refers to oil that is actually bought and sold for delivery, unlike futures contracts that represent agreements to buy or sell oil at a later date.

According to Morgan Stanley, Dated Brent, a benchmark used to price physical crude cargoes, has fallen to a discount compared with nearby Brent futures contracts. This shows that immediate demand for physical oil is weakening.

These developments indicate that concerns about an immediate shortage of crude are easing. UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo told Reuters, “Weakness in the physical market, supported by still-elevated flows out of the Middle East, is one factor weighing on prices.” JPMorgan estimated that the global oil market had a surplus of 1.4 million barrels per day in October, Reuters reported.

Fresh attacks keep supply risks alive

The decline in oil prices comes even as security threats across the Middle East continue. Saudi Arabia faced missile attacks on Sunday, with an administrative building belonging to state oil giant Saudi Aramco in Riyadh sustaining limited damage. The Saudi Energy Ministry said falling debris struck the building following an attempted attack. No casualties were reported.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted two missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthis towards Riyadh. Shipping risks remain another major concern. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that an outbound tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The crew was safe, and no environmental impact was reported.

In a separate incident, a tanker caught fire around eight nautical miles northwest of Khasab, Oman. Its crew was evacuated, although the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The direction of crude prices will largely depend on whether diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran gain momentum and whether oil supplies from the Middle East continue to recover.

If negotiations make progress, expectations of fewer military strikes and a gradual reopening of shipping routes could put further downward pressure on prices. A sustained improvement in physical oil supplies could also reduce the premium that traders have been paying for geopolitical risks. However, a breakdown in talks or fresh attacks on oil infrastructure and tankers could reverse the decline.