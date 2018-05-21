Crane collapses in Grand Mosque in Mecca

A mobile crane lever has fallen inside Mecca’s Grand Mosque, injuring one worker. (AP)

A mobile crane lever has fallen inside Mecca’s Grand Mosque, injuring one worker. According to Saudi Gazette, the crane driver was slightly injured in the crash after the arm of the small crane collapsed in a construction site in the Grand Mosque on Sunday, Khaleej Times reported.

The work zone is not open to Umrah pilgrims, worshippers or visitors. The Governate stressed on its website that the lever fell in a working area and not a prayer place or a path for pilgrims, Kuna reported. Necessary precautionary measures were taken after the incident.