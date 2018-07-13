Crackdown! Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to be arrested at Lahore airport; detention orders issued for senior PML-N leaders

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to be arrested at Lahore airport

Intensifying its crackdown on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party workers, the Punjab Police has issued detention orders for senior party leaders, including former minister Saad Rafique.

In a letter, Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police Kaleem Imam wrote to the Lahore Deputy Commissioner ordering the detention of seven PML-N leaders for 30 days, The Nation reported.

The leaders are- Saad’s brother Khawaja Salman Rafique, Mian Marghoob, Bilal Yasin, Khwaja Imran Nazir, Malik Saiful Malook and Waheed Alam Khan.

Furthermore, another leader Haji Rana Bakhtiar has been ordered to be placed under house arrest, according to the report.

As per the order, the PML-N speeches and actions made by the leader may disturb law and order situation in Lahore and cause harassment amongst the general public.

Earlier this week, the Punjab caretaker government arrested hundreds of PML-N party workers and supporters in a bid to prevent the party from leading a rally to receive former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who are scheduled to reach Lahore from London later in the day.

Meanwhile, Nawaz and Maryam, who were in London to meet the former’s ailing wife, Kulsoom, left for Pakistan on Friday. They are currently in Abu Dhabi.

On July 6, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, and a fine of eight million pounds was slapped on him in the Avenfield reference case, while Maryam was sentenced to seven years of jail and fined two million pounds by the Accountability Court.

The father-daughter duo will be arrested on their arrival at Lahore airport from where they will be taken to Islamabad by a helicopter, and then will be sent to Adiala jail for imprisonment.