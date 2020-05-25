COVID-19: US to provide USD 6 million to Pakistan to fight coronavirus

The embassy said that the US government has now committed a total of USD 21 million since it declared Pakistan a priority country for coronavirus response'.
The US on Sunday announced that it will provide USD 6 million aid to Pakistan to support its effort in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. US ambassador to Pakistan, Paul Jones, in a video message said that the aid money will strengthen Pakistan’s response by expanding training for healthcare workers who take care of patients in hospitals with severe cases of coronavirus; preventing the spread of coronavirus in healthcare facilities and providing a fourth mobile lab to test and treat Pakistanis living in virus hotspots.
Jones in the message also expressed good wished for Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. “I would like to congratulate all Pakistanis on the completion of Ramazan, said Jones. Jones also thanked Islamabad for its recent delivery of medical supplies as a gesture of friendship and partnership between the two countries. The embassy said that the US government has now committed a total of USD 21 million since it declared Pakistan a priority country for coronavirus response’.
