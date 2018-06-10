Cost of Donald Trump’s date with Kim Jong-un: Rs 1,35,04,00,000 only for Singapore

Kim Jong-un arrived in Singapore earlier today for a much-awaited meeting with US President Donald Trump. (IE)

Donal Trump-Kim Jong-un meet: The historic and one of the biggest summits of 2018 will cost Singapore 20 million US dollars (around Rs 135 crore), PTI reported today. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the cost of the summit for Singapore was 20 million Singapore dollars. “It is a cost we are willing to pay,” he said, adding that security costs would account for about half of that figure. “It’s our contribution to an international endeavour which is in our profound interest,” Lee said.

Over 2,500 journalists will be covering the historic summit. The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un on Sunday met Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong. Both leaders met to strengthen bilateral relations.

Kim Jong-un arrived in Singapore earlier today for a much-awaited meeting with US President Donald Trump. The summit with the U.S. President could end a nuclear stand-off between the old foes and transform his secretive, impoverished country. When Trump and Kim meet on the resort island of Sentosa on Tuesday they will be making history even before they start. Enemies since the 1950-53 Korean War, the leaders of North Korea and the United States have never met previously – or even spoken on the phone, Reuters reported.

The US President left Washington on Saturday to attend two-day Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Canada’s La Malbaie. Trump is expected to arrive at Singapore’s Paya Lebar Airbase at 12:30 GMT on Sunday. According to the White House, the US President will stay at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Earlier, North Korea had expressed its desire that venue of the meeting should be The Fullerton hotel in Singapore to host Kim, but the cash-strapped nation was not willing to pay. According to the Washington Post, Kim administration had demanded someone other than North Korea to pay the hotel bill, which would likely cost USD 6000 per night for the presidential suite.

Kim Jong’s trip is being looked as a crucial meet with the US President in the backdrop of North Korea’s assertion for the development of nuclear and other powerful weapons.

Singapore has been used before for high-profile diplomatic occasions. In 2015, the leaders of China and Taiwan held historic talks in the city-state – their first in more than 60 years, PTI reported.