Fighting Coronavirus: The US lends a helping hand! Announces $2.9 million aid to India

To help fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the US has announced $2.9 million aid for India through the US Agency for International Development (USAID). This, according to the US embassy’s official statement “builds on a foundation of more than $1.4 billion in health assistance, amounting to almost $3 billion which the US has provided to India over the last two decades.” The funds announced are going to help India in its fight against COVID-19 and to also provide care for those who are affected and help the local communities with the tools to stop the pandemic spreading in the country.

Out of the $ 2.9 million, around $2.4 million will be used for the USAID’s health strengthening project, which is being implemented in India by Jhpiego, which according to the embassy statement is an international non-profit health organization and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins University. The balance amount of $500,000 will be used for the World Health Organization (WHO).

While praising India’s efforts towards controlling the spread of the pandemic, the US envoy to India, Kenneth I Juster said that “Through the USAID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other Department of Health and Human Services agencies, the US government is working closely with the Indian government and other multilateral agencies to support India’s response to this global pandemic.”

The aid for India is expected to be used for not only preparing laboratory systems, but to also help in activating case finding and event-based surveillance, and for giving support to technical experts.

Which other countries have received this aid?

To help other countries fight the coronavirus, last month the Trump administration had announced financial assistance of $ 174 million to 64 countries around the world. This included the $ 2.9 million aid for India.

Besides India, in South Asia, the US is giving aid to other countries including In Afghanistan around $5for treating the COVID-19 patients and an additional $10 million for supporting the UN (WHO) Emergency plan for fighting COVID-19 and setting up surveillance, infection prevention and community engagement.

While Bangladesh is getting $3.4 million for case management and surveillance activities, Myanmar is getting around one million dollars in its fight against COVID-19. Pakistan is getting around one million dollars to monitor and to prepare for controlling the pandemic.