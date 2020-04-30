Coronavirus in US: America records 2,502 Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours

After two days of a relative easing in the toll on Sunday and Monday, the numbers have spiked again the past two days.
The United States recorded 2,502 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest real-time tally on Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.
After two days of a relative easing in the toll on Sunday and Monday, the numbers have spiked again the past two days. At least 60,853 people have now died in the country, according to the Baltimore-based university.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.