Coronavirus crisis: France sees recession, announces 45 billion euros in virus business aid

By: |
Published: March 17, 2020 2:30:31 PM

The government, due to present a series of further support measures shortly, will base them "on a growth forecast of minus one percent, that is to say negative growth," Le Maire told RTL radio.

Coronavirus crisis, France, recession, euro, growth forecast, negative growth, coronovirus outbreakLe Maire described the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic as an “economic and financial war” that will last some time.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Tuesday the country faced recession this year as he announced a 45-billion euro ($50-billion) aid package to help businesses and employees cope with the coronavirus crisis.

The government, due to present a series of further support measures shortly, will base them “on a growth forecast of minus one percent, that is to say negative growth,” Le Maire told RTL radio. The forecast was “provisional,” he added.

Related News

Le Maire described the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic as an “economic and financial war” that will last some time. “It will be lengthy, it will be violent… this war will require us to mobilise all our forces,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Coronavirus crisis France sees recession announces 45 billion euros in virus business aid
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
12020 US Presidential Election: Key takeaways from Joe Biden versus Bernie Sanders Democratic debate
2PM Modi’s action plan to combat coronavirus with SAARC leaders lauded: USAIC
3Coronavirus pandemic threatens global recession? Bank of Japan unveils emergency measures over COVID-19