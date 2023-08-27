Conservative UK lawmaker Nadine Dorries quits, critiques PM Rishi Sunak, ‘zombie parliament’ governance in resignation letter

Nadine Dorries, a prominent member of the UK Parliament, has unleashed a scathing critique in her formal resignation letter aimed at UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In her poignant letter, she accuses the Prime Minister of presiding over what she calls a “zombie parliament,” lamenting the absence of any discernible political vision.

Dorries, who maintains a close alliance with former leader Boris Johnson, initially announced her intent to step down in June. However, her delay in carrying out this decision drew increasing criticism, as it prevented the scheduling of her replacement election alongside three other local votes the previous month.

Formally resigning over the weekend, Dorries expressed her criticism of Sunak in a comprehensive letter. The upcoming by-election to fill her vacant seat is likely to occur in the autumn, offering the Conservative Party yet another gauge of their popularity, especially as they currently trail behind the opposition Labour Party in public opinion polls.

‘Running a zombie parliament’

Dorries minced no words, asserting, “Since assuming office a year ago, the country has been governed by a ‘zombie parliament’ where substantive progress remains elusive. What concrete achievements can be attributed to your tenure?” She questioned Sunak’s unelected position as Prime Minister, highlighting the absence of a mandate from both the people and even his own MPs. She claimed that his leadership has left the government adrift and that he has squandered the nation’s goodwill for inexplicable reasons.

All eyes on the by-elections

Sunak, who previously served as a finance minister and worked in investment banking, ascended to the position of Prime Minister in October of the preceding year. This followed a sequence of scandals that led to Boris Johnson’s resignation and economic turbulence that prompted his successor, Liz Truss, to step down after a mere six weeks.

Sunak has endeavoured to restore his party’s credibility through his technocratic approach to leadership. However, challenges such as high inflation, economic stagnation, labour disputes, and prolonged wait times in the state-run healthcare system have left the Conservative Party trailing Labour in pre-election polls. By-election votes remain a crucial tool for gauging public sentiment ahead of the impending general election.