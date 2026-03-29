Following a violent attack on CNN reporters covering the violent effects of Israeli occupation in the West Bank, The Foreign Press Association (FPA) has issued a stinging condemnation of the Israeli military.

According to the FPA, the encounter was “not a misunderstanding” but a “direct attack on press freedom” that saw soldiers pointing rifles at identified media members.

The incident occurred on Thursday near the Palestinian village of Tayasir, where journalists were documenting the establishment of an illegal settler outpost and the aftermath of a brutal attack on a local senior citizen.

What were the CNN reporters covering before they got attacked?

The reporting team was in the area to investigate a surge in settler violence that has left 75-year-old Abdullah Darraghme severely injured. Eyewitnesses and family members told CNN that settlers “stormed into the house at midnight to beat him (the local senior citizen) to a pulp.”

Darraghme was left with broken bones and a bloodied, swollen face. “I didn’t expect this… This is not normal,” Darraghme’s son told CNN reporters, reacting to the acts of brutality committed against his father.

Despite the severity of the assault, the CNN crew observed that Israeli soldiers appeared to “stand idly by” regarding the settlers’ actions while turning their aggression toward the journalists.

How did CNN reporters come under threat?

Video transcripts posted by CNN’s YouTube account show the exact moment when the situation escalated. As per the footage, CNN reporters were walking around the Israeli settlement in the West Bank as a part of their journalistic endeavour when they came in contact with the Israeli Defence Force (IDF).

As the crew approached, soldiers immediately took a hostile stance. “Rifles aimed directly at us, Israeli soldiers order us to the ground,” the journalists were heard saying in the video.

Immediately after the Israeli soldiers pointed their guns at the reporters, CNN producer Abir Salman tried to calm down the situation by identifying the group as journalists, however his efforts bore little fruit.

The footage shows that Israeli soldiers continued to point their weapons at the group despite Salman’s requests and ordered the journalists to “sit down immediately.” The crew noted they were clearly “not posing any threat,” yet the commander moved to stop them from filming the incident.

Cameraman caught in ‘chokehold’

The confrontation turned physical when an IDF soldier approached CNN photojournalist Cyril Theophilos from behind. The FPA reports that the soldier placed Theophilos in a “chokehold, slammed him to the ground and damaged his camera.”

Another soldier was seen to “smack” a reporter’s phone to prevent further recording. The FPA, which represents hundreds of international journalists, in its statement has called out the Israeli military for its invasive actions.

“Pointing rifles at journalists and civilians, physically assaulting a cameraman and detaining a crew are actions that cross every line,” the FPA stated.

IDF reacts

In the wake of the incident, the Israeli military has faced significant backlash. IDF spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani issued a private and public apology on X, stating, “this shouldn’t have happened.”

He acknowledged that the soldiers’ conduct was “incompatible with what is expected of IDF soldiers” and promised a thorough investigation. However, the military has yet to address the specific allegations regarding the illegal settler outpost or the lack of intervention during the attack on Abdullah Darraghme.

This assault marks the second time this month that CNN staff have been targeted by Israeli forces; a producer recently suffered a fractured wrist after an unprovoked encounter with police in East Jerusalem.

While a ceasefire was reached in Gaza in October 2025, violence in the West Bank remains unabated. The CNN report also showcased some IDF military personnel bragging about their extremist views, with individuals on-site telling the crew that “all of West bank is theirs (Israel’s) ” further fueling concerns of ongoing instability in the West Bank.