Cluster munitions claim Ukrainian civilian lives; Human Rights Watch calls for urgent cessation

According to a report by Human Rights Watch, both Russian and Ukrainian forces have been employing cluster munitions, resulting in the deaths of Ukrainian civilians. The report comes at a time when the United States is considering whether to fulfill Ukraine’s request for the supply of these weapons. Human Rights Watch, an international advocacy group, has called on both Russia and Ukraine to cease the use of cluster munitions and has urged the US to refrain from providing them.

What are Cluster munitions?

Cluster munitions are weapons that disperse numerous smaller bomblets over a wide area, posing a long-term threat to unsuspecting civilians as they can cause casualties months or even years later. Over 120 countries have signed an international treaty prohibiting the use of these weapons. However, Russia, Ukraine, and the United States have opted not to endorse the treaty.

Although a senior Pentagon official stated that cluster munitions could be beneficial for Ukraine in countering Russian forces, they have yet to be approved for Kyiv due to congressional restrictions and concerns raised by allies.

Human Rights Watch revealed that Ukraine launched cluster munition rockets into Russian-controlled areas in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Izium in response to Russia’s invasion. Interviews with over 100 residents, witnesses, and local emergency personnel confirmed that these attacks caused the deaths of at least eight civilians and injured 15 others in Izium. The group had previously reported numerous civilian casualties resulting from Russia’s use of cluster munitions, and the United Nations’ Human Rights Council has also documented the deployment of such bombs by both sides.

Immediate cessation of their usage

Mary Wareham, the acting arms director at Human Rights Watch, emphasised that the use of cluster munitions by both Russia and Ukraine is currently claiming civilian lives and will continue to do so for years to come. She urged an immediate cessation of their usage and cautioned against any attempt to obtain further supplies of these indiscriminate weapons.

The Ukrainian government has been appealing to members of the US Congress to pressure President Joe Biden’s administration to approve the transfer of cluster bombs.

