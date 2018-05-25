​​​
  3. City of Sao Paulo declares state of emergency due to trucker protest

The government reached an agreement late on Thursday with several groups representing truckers to suspend the protests for 15 days, but the blockades persisted in most states on Friday.

Published: May 25, 2018
sao paolo city, sao paolo emergency, state of emergency, trucker protest, sao paolo roadways blocked Brazilian President Michel Temer has authorized the military to clear nationwide blockades on vital roadways across the country if truck drivers do not end a five-day protest, a government source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. (Reuters)

Brazilian President Michel Temer has authorized the military to clear nationwide blockades on vital roadways across the country if truck drivers do not end a five-day protest, a government source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

