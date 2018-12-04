CIA Director to brief lawmakers on Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 9:40 AM

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Gina Haspel is slated to brief a small group of lawmakers Tuesday on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a congressional source.

CIA Director to brief lawmakers on Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder (File photo)

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Gina Haspel is slated to brief a small group of lawmakers Tuesday on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a congressional source.

Haspel will brief the chairmen and ranking Democrats of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the Senate Armed Services Committee and the State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee, a senator, who will be attending the meeting, told CNN on Monday.

The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. in the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility in the basement of the Capitol Visitors Centre.

READ ALSO | Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says it’s time for Pakistan to get on board with peace process in South Asia

Last week, senators rebuked President Donald Trump’s administration when they were denied a CIA briefing on Khashoggi.

Khashoggi — who was a US resident, a Washington Post contributor and a frequent critic of the Saudi Arabian government — was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis traveled to Capitol Hill last week without Haspel for a closed-door briefing on Yemen for Senate lawmakers at which they emphasized the strategic importance of the US-Saudi relationship and defended the administration’s response to Khashoggi’s murder.

Pompeo said after the briefing that there was “no direct reporting” that connected Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the killing.

But the CIA has concluded that the Crown Prince personally ordered Khashoggi’s killing, despite the Saudi government’s denials that the ruler was involved.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. CIA Director to brief lawmakers on Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition