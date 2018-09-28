Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers say they paid for polygraph test

Ford said she could not recall all the details of the polygraph or how former FBI agent Jeremiah Hanafin was chosen to administer the test. (Reuters)

The lawyers of Christine Blasey Ford said on Thursday that they paid for a polygraph test she took regarding her allegations of sexual assault against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to a media report. The confirmation by Ford’s lawyers came after she initially testified that she was not sure who did.

Earlier during the dramatic hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ford said she didn’t think she paid for the polygraph test herself and she does “not yet” know who did, Fox News reported Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party more than three decades ago, took the polygraph test on August 7 in a conference room at a hotel near Baltimore/Washington International airport.

Ford said she could not recall all the details of the polygraph or how former FBI agent Jeremiah Hanafin was chosen to administer the test. She added that the test took place on either the same day or near the date of her grandmother’s funeral.

“I remember being hooked up to a machine, being placed on my body and being asked a lot of questions, and crying a lot,” Ford said. “That’s my primary memory of that test.” “I was just focused on what I was going to say and my fear about that. I wasn’t listening to every detail whether it was audio or video recorded.” Kavanaugh has adamantly denied assaulting her or anybody.

Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell’s questioning of who paid for the polygraph comes as Republican lawmakers on the committee look to see if there were any outside political forces nudging Ford to come forward with her allegations against Kavanaugh. But her lawyers clarified they paid for the test — and further said they are representing Ford pro bono. Ford also said in her opening statement that she did not have political motivations. “I am no one’s pawn,” she testified, before going on to detail her allegation that Kavanaugh tried to force himself on her at a gathering more than three decades ago.

Ford’s legal team gave on the results of the polygraph test to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. Ford also said that no one helped her write the letter she sent privately to Senator Dianne Feinstein, outlining her sexual assault allegations. Ford explained how she was weighing whether to come forward about the incident.

Speaking on Wednesday with Shannon Bream on “Fox News @ Night,” Hanafin said that when he administered the polygraph exam, it consisted of just two questions: “Is any part of your statement false?” and “Did you make up any part of your statement?” Hanafin then ran the results of Ford’s two “no” responses through three separate scoring algorithms, including one developed by Johns Hopkins University.

All three algorithms concluded that Ford’s responses did not indicate apparent deception, with one putting the probability that she was lying at .002 and another putting it at less than .02. “You don’t normally give polygraph tests to victims. You represent victims. You believe them unless you have some corroborating evidence that there’s something about this person’s allegations … that you don’t believe,” Hanafin said, adding that he administered a “specific issue polygraph test.”