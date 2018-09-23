Christine Blasey Ford agrees to testify before Senate committee about sexual assault charge against Brett Kavanaugh

Christine Blasey Ford has agreed to a request from the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify before it next week on her sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court Nominee of President Donald Trump, her lawyer said on Saturday.

The two sides are now negotiating about the exact date and timing of the much-anticipated hearing, on which now hinges Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Supreme Court Judge.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegation of sexual assault and has been ready to testify before the Congressional committee from the very first day the stunning allegation against him surfaced about a week ago.

“Dr Ford accepts the Committee’s request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct next week,” the two lawyers of Ford — Debra Katz and Lisa Banks — wrote in an email to Senator Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The two attorneys have sought more time to decide on the timing of the testimony.

The White House said this could be a delaying tactic.

“Our view of this latest response from Ford through her attorney is still ambiguous. She says she is willing to testify, but she says she still wants negotiations. Until there is actually an agreement, there isn’t. It could be another delaying tactic,” a senior White House official said.

The opposition Democrats described Ford’s decision as courageous.

“Courageously Dr Ford will tell her story in the face of an impossible choice and vile bullying by the Republican leadership,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, a member of the Judiciary Committee.

“I will support her steadfast bravery against the arbitrary, unfair, irrational constraints set by Chairman Grassley. I remain deeply disturbed by the conduct of my colleagues over the last week,” he added.

The Senate Judiciary Committee had initially scheduled the hearing on Monday, which now stands postponed.

Trump has said he strongly supports the nomination of Kavanaugh. The president has been critical of Ford.

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! (sic),” Trump had said in a tweet earlier this week.