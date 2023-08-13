Chinese engineers in Pakistan attacked by militants: Concerns rise over BLA’s opposition to China-Pak deals

A group of Chinese engineers involved in the Gwadar Port project, financed by Beijing in Pakistan, faced an attack by militants from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), according to a report from the Associated Press on Sunday. While Pakistani security agencies have confirmed the attack on the engineer convoy, no official confirmation has been provided by the Pakistani government.

The BLA, specifically the Majeed Brigade, issued a statement claiming responsibility for the ongoing attack, expressing discontent with China’s involvement in deals and agreements with Pakistan related to Balochistan.

Previous attacks by BLA

This is not the first time the BLA has targeted Chinese nationals working in Pakistan, as evidenced by previous incidents, such as the 2022 suicide bombing in Karachi that killed three Chinese teachers and the 2018 attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi.

These incidents highlight the precarious situation faced by Chinese nationals in Pakistan, particularly given the deep economic crisis in the country. A previous explosion in 2021 resulted in the deaths of 13 individuals, including nine Chinese engineers.

China’s presence in Pak

China’s extensive presence in Pakistan is primarily driven by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a comprehensive initiative worth over $60 billion, involving numerous Chinese workers participating in various development projects. Balochistan, a crucial province, hosts significant endeavors, including the strategically important Gwadar port, positioned near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for oil transportation in the Arabian Sea.

(With inputs from Associated Press)