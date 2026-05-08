China has, for the first time, openly indicated that its personnel were present in Pakistan to provide technical support during last year’s brief military confrontation with India. The acknowledgement surfaced through Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, where an engineer described his experience of being stationed at a support base during the conflict. The account signals a shift from Beijing’s earlier position, when it avoided directly confirming any on-ground involvement.

On-ground support during active conflict

Zhang Heng, the engineer, associated with a Chinese state-owned aerospace firm, spoke about working in close coordination with Pakistani teams to keep aircraft and systems operational. His remarks suggest that the role went beyond remote assistance and involved real-time technical backing.

“At the support base, we frequently heard the roar of fighter jets taking off and the constant wail of air-raid sirens. By late morning, in May, the temperature was already approaching 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). It was a real ordeal for us, both mentally and physically,” Zhang said.

What drove his team was the “desire to do an even better job with on site support” and to ensure their equipment could “truly perform at its full combat potential”, Zhang told CCTV.

“That wasn’t just a recognition of the J10CE; it was also a testament to the deep bond we formed through working side by side, day in and day out,” he said.

Pakistan’s Air Force uses Chinese-origin fighter jets and ensuring their readiness during the conflict appears to have been a key responsibility for the visiting team.

Earlier claims now gain context

India had earlier hinted at possible Chinese involvement during Operation Sindoor, though there was no formal confirmation at the time. Military officials had suggested that external inputs may have played a role in how the conflict unfolded.

Lt. General Rahul R Singh had publicly stated that China could have used the situation to observe real-time battlefield conditions, even describing it as a potential “live lab” scenario.

While Beijing had downplayed such claims earlier, the recent remarks from its own personnel now offer a clearer picture of cooperation on the ground.

At the same time, analysts believe the timing of this disclosure is significant. Showcasing operational performance of its defence systems, especially fighter aircraft used by Pakistan, could also be aimed at strengthening China’s position in the global arms market.

Another engineer involved in the effort reflected on the aircraft’s performance, describing it as the result of years of development and testing coming together at a critical moment.

“We nurtured it, cared for it, and finally handed it over to the user. And now, it was facing a major test,” Xu said. “As for the outstanding results the J-10CE achieved, we weren’t very surprised, and it didn’t feel sudden at all. In fact, it felt inevitable. The aircraft just needed the right opportunity. And when that moment came, it delivered exactly as we knew it would,” he said.