Chinese Communist Party committing human rights violations, abuses in mass detention camps: US

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that leaked documents showed in recent days that Chinese authorities were involved in “brutal detention and systematic repression” of Muslims and other minorities in the restive Xinjiang region. He said the Chinese Communist Party is committing human rights violations and abuses against individuals in mass detention and there is a growing evidence in this regard.

Responding to a question from reporters at the State Department, Pompeo said many more countries around the world are now acknowledging what’s taking place in China. These countries are working alongside the US to create space and improve human rights conditions for the people of Xinjiang, he added.

Pompeo called on the Chinese government to immediately release all those arbitrarily detained and to end its draconian policies that have terrorized its own citizens in Xinjiang. “It’s not just Muslims that are the largest of the CCP’s hostility,” he said adding that Christians, Tibetans, and other minority groups have also felt Chinese authorities “heavy hand of repression”.

“We’ve all seen the ‘Xinjiang Papers’ released in recent days. They detail the Chinese party’s brutal detention and systematic repression of Uighurs and members of other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang,” Pompeo said.

“These reports are consistent with an overwhelming and growing body of evidence that the Chinese Communist Party is committing human rights violations and abuses against individuals in mass detention,” he said.