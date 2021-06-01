  • MORE MARKET STATS

Chinese city locks down 2 areas as cluster grows

By: |
June 01, 2021 12:13 PM

The surrounding province of Guangdong has already required anyone wishing to travel to other parts of China produce a negative test for the virus taken within the previous 72 hours.

covid 19 cases in chinaGuangzhou has 15 million people but it wasn't immediately clear how many people were affected by the lockdowns announced on Tuesday. (Photo source: Reuters)

China’s southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou has imposed lockdowns on two neighbourhoods after an additional 11 cases of COVID-19 were detected in the city.

The surrounding province of Guangdong has already required anyone wishing to travel to other parts of China produce a negative test for the virus taken within the previous 72 hours.

Related News

Guangzhou has 15 million people but it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were affected by the lockdowns announced on Tuesday.

More than 30 cases of local transmission have been detected in the city over recent days, making it the latest virus hotspot in a country that has mostly eliminated domestic infections through mask mandates, strict case tracing, widespread testing and strict lockdowns when cases are detected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Chinese city locks down 2 areas as cluster grows
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Israel-Palestine Conflict: All roads lead to Jerusalem
2Smiling Buddha and how Khan network’s inside job made Pakistan a nuclear state
3Israel’s longest-serving PM Benjamin Netanyahu could lose office as rivals join hands to form new govt