China’s Xi Jinping calls for stable, secure central Asia

Delivering the keynote speech at the China-Central Asia Summit in the historic city of Xian, Xi said the world needs “a central Asia that is stable, prosperous, harmonious, and well-connected”, state media reported.

Written by Reuters
Updated:
Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the round table during the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, 19 May 2023. (Photo source: Reuters)

China‘s President Xi Jinping said on Friday that the security, independence and territorial integrity of central Asian nations must be safeguarded.

Xi, who is hosting Asian leaders from five central Asian countries, characterized relations between China and its western neighbours as having great vigour and vitality. Leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan were on hand for meetings that cover trade and bilateral relations.

First published on: 19-05-2023 at 08:35 IST

