China’s renaming of Taiwan as Chinese Taipei involves Olympic games, Asian Games, and more



Air India’s decision to refer to Taiwan as Chinese Taipei after sustained pressure by Civil Aviation Authority of China has been seen as New Delhi’s effort to mend ties with Beijing. Other global airlines like Delta Airlines, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Japan Airlines and Air Canada have also followed the instruction. Bejing considers Taiwan as part of China but the east Asian country proudly calls itself a self-ruled country. The naming of the island has a long history.

Till now, both the countries took part in international events such Olympic Games separately. However, China’s assertion of referring to the country as Chinese Taipei shows how much it is worried about Taiwan getting international recognition.

The conflict over the name began during the World War-II. Following Japan’s surrender, China had taken the control of the island of Taiwan. During the fag end of the Chinese Civil War, members of Kuomintang Party (KMT) were forcefully driven out of the mainland by Communists. Communists established the People’s Republic of China (PRC). However, leaders of KMT managed to form a government-in-exile. The government was internationally recognised as the government of the Republic of China (RoC).

Participating in Olympic Games started playing a pivotal role in naming the region. In 1979, China agreed to participate in the games if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) referred to RoC as Chinese Taipei. Following the Chinese demand, IOC passed a resolution under which it stated that the National Olympic Committee of RoC would be recognised as the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee. Athletes would participate under the name of Chinese Taipei but can’t use their flag or sing the national anthem.

This trend continues in the Paralympic Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games, FIFA events, World Health Organisation programmes. In 1998, China pressurized the Miss World Organisation to rename Miss Republic of China 1998 to Miss Chinese Taipei.

Even the International Monetary fund (IMF) and World Bank have followed the diktat from Beijing as Taiwan is not listed as the member countries list of the two organisations respectively.

India’s stand: India has accepted the “One China Policy” since 1949. While Air India’s move has evoked protest from Taiwan, Beijing has welcomed the move. The central government maintained that Air India’s move is consistent with India’s position and international norms since 1949.