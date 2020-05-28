China’s parliament approves Hong Kong national security bill

The legislators gathered in the Great Hall of the People burst into sustained applause when the vote tally was projected onto screens.
China’s parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly approved directly imposing national security legislation on Hong Kong to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in a city roiled last year by months of anti-government protests.
The National People's Congress voted 2,878 to 1 in favour of the decision to empower its standing committee to draft the legislation, with six abstentions.
