China’s Mount Fanjingshan added to UNESCO World Heritage List

Mount Fanjingshan, situated in China’s southwestern province of Guizhou, was inscribed to the World Heritage List today at the 42nd World Heritage Committee meeting in Bahrain. A total of five natural sites were nominated to the World Heritage List this year, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Mt Fanjingshan has demonstrated its aesthetic value as a natural heritage site, which is home to a diversity of high quality forests, mountain scenery, wetlands, waterfalls, as well as a total of 450 vertebrate species, said the IUCN.

The IUCN or the International Union for Conservation of Nature is the official advisory body on the natural sites of the UNESCO heritage committee. China has about 52 world heritage sites.