scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

China’s military says US warship illegally entered waters in South China Sea

In a statement, the military said without the approval of the government, the guided-missile destroyer Milius illegally intruded into China’s territorial waters, undermining peace and stability in the busy waterway.

Written by Reuters
Updated:
US warship
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet, conducts underway operations in the South China Sea, January 20, 2022. (Representational photo: Reuters)

China’s military said on Thursday it monitored and drove away a U.S. destroyer that had illegally entered waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. In a statement, the military said without the approval of the government, the guided-missile destroyer Milius illegally intruded into China‘s territorial waters, undermining peace and stability in the busy waterway.

Also Read

“The theater forces will maintain a high state of alert at all times and take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea,” said Tian Junli, a spokesman for China’s Southern Theatre Command.

Also Read

Tension between the United States and China has been growing in the area. The United States has been shoring up alliances in the Asia-Pacific seeking to counter China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing seeks to advance its territorial claims.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-03-2023 at 09:23 IST

Stock Market