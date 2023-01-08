China welcomes first batch of international travellers following scrapping of quarantine norms

China on Sunday welcomed international travellers and returning residents without the need to quarantine for the first time in three years, even as infections surge after it scrapped its stringent zero-Covid policy.

The first flights under China’s new “no quarantine” rules for international travellers landed at airports in Guangzhou and Shenzhen in southern Guangdong Province early on Sunday morning, state-run CGTN TV reported.

Officials said 387 passengers were aboard two flights from Toronto and Singapore on the day the country ended its strict COVID-19 restrictions for travellers.

Also Read US President Joe Biden congratulates McCarthy says this is a time to govern responsibly

On Sunday, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region resumed cross-border travel with the Chinese mainland.

Many other Chinese borders also saw cross-border travel.

At the Shanghai Pudong International Airport, a man surnamed Jiang, who was the first to complete the immigration procedures told reporters that “it is very convenient all the way from exit hatch to border inspection and clearance,” the report said.

Last month, China announced it was lifting COVID-19 restrictions that mandated international arrivals undergo nucleic acid tests and quarantine.

Inbound travellers only need to take a PCR test within 48 hours before departure, and they no longer need to apply for a health code from Chinese diplomatic and consular missions.

The Chinese government on Saturday ordered the release of people detained over a host of coronavirus-related incidents.

The scrapping of the travel rules comes at a time China is grappling with a sudden spurt in coronavirus infections fuelled by the Omicron variants after the government relaxed its stringent zero-Covid policy last month in the wake of a wave of anti-government protests.

Officials argue that the Omicron variant is not as lethal as the Delta strain, which caused massive casualties all over the world.

Ahead of the complete relaxation of Covid rules, the Chinese government on Saturday ordered the release of the people detained for Covid-related cases.

A government notice said that any property that had been seized should be released, while quarantine and control measures at the state borders will also no longer be criminalised.

There was no direct mention of whether the order is applicable to scores of people held during last month’s rare protests against the zero-Covid policy, some of which called for the end of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s continuation in power.

The videos of protests in Shanghai posted on social media showed people openly shouting slogans such as “Xi Jinping, step down” and “Communist party, step down.” Observers say last month’s protests also mark the first such open dissent against the leadership of Xi, who in October last year was elected for an unprecedented third five-year term by the once-in-a-five-year-congress of the ruling Communist Party of China.

Hundreds of people have been arrested in the last three years for resisting the lockdowns of their apartments and dragging people out of their flats to take them to quarantine centres.

Also Read Republican Kevin McCarthy elected as House Speaker in 15th round of votes

While the announcement of scrapping all quarantine rules was widely welcomed at home, the timing of the opening also fuelled concerns abroad as it comes ahead of the country’s annual Spring Festival on January 22 during which millions of Chinese will travel to destinations all over the world.

The WHO said China is downplaying the severity of the virus outbreak in the country. “We believe the current numbers being published from China under-represents the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital and ICU admissions and particularly in terms of deaths,” Dr. Michael Ryan, Director of WHO emergencies, told a media briefing in Geneva on January 5.

Ryan’s remarks came after Chinese health officials met their WHO counterparts and briefed them about the current run of the Omicron variants in the country.