China-US meet for cybersecurity talks in Beijing

Chinese and U.S officials are meeting in Beijing to discuss cybersecurity and related issues amid U.S complaints over China-based hacking operations.

Ambassador to China Max Baucus on Tuesday said that repeated meetings between the sides on cyber security indicated the seriousness with which the Obama administration regards the issue.

Minister of Public Security Guo Shengkun said China wanted to ”bring the discussions from policies on paper to actual implementation.” China denies sponsoring or permitting hacking attacks.

Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson and Attorney General Loretta Lynch were scheduled to attend the meetings but withdrew following the mass shooting in an Orlando, Florida, nightclub.

Along with cybersecurity, the talks were also expected to deal with global supply chain security, combating transnational crime, illegal immigration, counterterrorism, and maritime law enforcement.