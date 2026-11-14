China and the United States discussed reciprocal tariff reductions worth about $60 billion, agricultural trade and other economic issues during the first meeting of their bilateral Trade Council on November 13, days before an expected meeting between Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping.

China’s Commerce Ministry announced the video conference on November 14, saying both sides exchanged views on tariffs, a proposed $30-billion-for-$30-billion tariff-reduction arrangement, agricultural trade and other issues of mutual concern.

However, neither government announced a final agreement or confirmed that the proposed tariff cuts had taken effect. Reuters reported that China’s Commerce Ministry did not disclose whether the latest discussions had produced any agreements.

In its statement, the ministry said, “The two sides held candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges” on implementing the outcomes of previous China-US economic and trade talks. It added that both countries would continue using the Trade Council to address their trade concerns.

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The discussions came ahead of an expected meeting between Trump and Xi in Shenzhen next week. The White House said the two leaders would meet on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

What did China and the US discuss?

The discussions focused on tariffs, a reciprocal tariff-reduction arrangement and agricultural trade. The proposed $30-billion-for-$30-billion arrangement would involve each country considering tariff reductions on selected imports worth approximately $30 billion from the other side.

Key issue Details Proposed tariff cuts Around $30 billion worth of imports from each country Total proposed package Approximately $60 billion Agricultural trade China’s purchases of US farm products Mechanism Bilateral Trade Council and related working groups

The arrangement forms part of a broader trade framework discussed after a September summit between Trump and Xi in Washington.

The White House’s September 27 document, titled “Working Procedures for the US-China Board of Trade”, sets out how the mechanism will operate. It says the two countries agreed to consider mutually agreed lists of imported goods worth roughly $30 billion on each side for reciprocal tariff reductions.

The document describes the Board of Trade as a government-to-government mechanism intended to optimize bilateral trade. It also allows the two sides to establish working groups on specific areas, including agriculture.

The US side will be overseen by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. China’s side will include Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The working procedures also provide for the deputies to the two sides’ principals to meet at least once every quarter, with additional meetings when required.

The latest Trade Council meeting was part of this process. It did not mean that the proposed tariff reductions had been finalized.

Why is agricultural trade a key issue?

Agricultural purchases are an important part of the wider US-China trade discussions. The proposed tariff arrangement is linked to Beijing’s commitments to buy more American farm products, an issue closely watched by US farmers and exporters.

The September package includes roughly $17 billion worth of US agricultural goods that China imported in 2024, Reuters reported.

On November 5, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson Huang Ling said Beijing remained open to expanding purchases but expected both countries to implement the reciprocal tariff-reduction arrangement.

Reuters quoted Huang as saying, “China has consistently been open to expanding purchases of agricultural products from the US, but only on the condition that the two sides implement their agreed $30-billion-for-$30-billion reciprocal tariff-reduction arrangement.”

The White House had said in May that China agreed to buy $17 billion worth of US agricultural goods annually from 2026. The target for this year was to be adjusted on a prorated basis. These purchases were separate from China’s earlier commitment to buy US soybeans.

A Reuters analysis of Chinese customs data found that China bought $7.2 billion worth of US agricultural products other than soybeans between January and September. This was the lowest value for the January-September period since 2019.

The purchases included products such as meat and corn. China was on track to meet its soybean purchase target, Reuters reported, but purchases of other agricultural products remained weak.

The timeline for the $17-billion commitment also remained unclear. Reuters reported that the White House had not specified whether the purchase period began with its May announcement or would start after the proposed tariff reductions were finalised.

For US farmers, the outcome matters because lower tariffs could make American agricultural products more competitive in China. However, future purchases will also depend on Chinese demand, domestic supply and competition from other exporters.