China tightens regulation on live streaming

Chinese authorities have increased regulation on live stream services, the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications (NOAPIP) has said.

By: | Beijing | Published: August 21, 2018 9:56 AM
Chinese authorities have increased regulation on live stream services, the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications (NOAPIP) has said. A notice was jointly issued by six departments clarifying the responsibilities of live stream service providers, network service providers and application stores, Xinhua news agency reported.

The live streaming industry has been in focus since February in the ongoing operations targeting online pornographic content. Live-stream service providers should complete the Internet Content Provider (ICP) filing, gain certificates for news services, online shows and live streams, and report to local police within 30 days after a show is broadcast. It also requires real-name registration of live stream viewers and blacklisting of live stream anchors who violate the regulations.

