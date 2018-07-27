China thunderstorm: Over 13000 passengers stranded at Chengdu airport, 113 flights delayed

​​​
Thunderstorms early on Friday left around 13,000 passengers stranded at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in China's Sichuan province.

Published: July 27, 2018 9:55 AM
Thunderstorms early on Friday left around 13,000 passengers stranded at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in China’s Sichuan province. Airport authorities said six flights were cancelled, 113 outbound flights were delayed, and eight inbound flights landed at alternate airports, Xinhua news agency reported. The thunderstorms hit Chengdu around 3.40 a.m. The number of affected flights was likely to rise throughout the day as the thunderstorms continue. The runways, which were closed for hours, have now been reopened, airport authorities said.

