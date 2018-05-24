China tests 1st drone-carried meteorological data monitor to gauge atmosphere

The unmanned aircraft vehicle will carry the dropsonde, also known as the meteorological data monitor, and drop it at an altitude of 6,000 metres to measure atmospheric profiles as the device falls to the ground. (Reuters)

China has successfully tested its first drone-carried meteorological data monitor to undertake atmospheric observations. The unmanned aircraft vehicle will carry the dropsonde, also known as the meteorological data monitor, and drop it at an altitude of 6,000 metres to measure atmospheric profiles as the device falls to the ground. Launched using a parachute, the dropsonde can descend at a stabilised speed and cut the atmosphere column like a scalpel to gather data such as temperature, humidity, and wind direction and transmit them to ground receiving devices in real time.

The dropsonde carried by the Unmanned Aircraft Vehicle (UAV) was produced by the Second Institute of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC) and the test was run and monitored by the Meteorological Sounding Centre of China Meteorological Administration (CMA) in May.

The drone-carried dropsonde is an essential payload for aircraft meteorological sounding, which is more targeted than weather balloons and applied in much wider fields than rocketsonde, Zhang Xuefen, a researcher at the CMA told state- run Xinhua news agency. Such dropsondes are small and light and have a high accuracy when applied.

Once equipped with a power cord and data wire, these dropsondes can be hung from any part of a drone’s wing, belly or cabin and work stably and reliably between 70 degrees Celsius and minus 90 degrees Celsius. According to the CASIC, drone-carried dropsondes can be widely used in meteorological emergency, disaster and ecological monitoring and offer a convenient and low-cost option for artificial meteorological observation and response systems in the future, the report added.