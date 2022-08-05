China-Taiwan Tension Live Updates: Key shipping lanes see disruptions, no sign of thaw

China-Taiwan Crisis News Live: A Day after China’s precision strikes in the Taiwan Strait, situation remains volatile as the world watch a possible disruption the freight movement in the region. On Thursday, Beijing had issued a statement regarding the long-range strikes that came after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. The visit has angered the ‘Dragon’ and many speculate far more stringent actions than the live-fire drills against the self-ruled island that China considers as its own territory. As many as five missiles struck the Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone during the drill. Pelosi’s visit was the most significant one by any American leader. She is the highest-ranking US official, who has visited Taiwan in the last 25 years.

