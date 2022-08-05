China-Taiwan Tension Live Updates: Key shipping lanes see disruptions, no sign of thaw

scorecardresearch

 China-Taiwan Crisis News Live: A Day after China’s precision strikes in the Taiwan Strait, situation remains volatile as the world watch a possible disruption the freight movement in the region. On Thursday, Beijing had issued a statement regarding the long-range strikes that came after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. The visit has angered the ‘Dragon’ and many speculate far more stringent actions than the live-fire drills against the self-ruled island that China considers as its own territory. As many as five missiles struck the Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone during the drill. Pelosi’s visit was the most significant one by any American leader. She is the highest-ranking US official, who has visited Taiwan in the last 25 years.

12:48 (IST) 5 Aug 2022
China Taiwan Conflict LIVE: What’s on Japan’s mind?

Japan, whose southernmost islands are closer to Taiwan than Tokyo, has warned that Chinese intimidation of Taiwan is an escalating national security threat. – Reuters

12:29 (IST) 5 Aug 2022
China Taiwan Conflict LIVE: What’s Beijing doing right now?

China's state broadcaster said the military exercises, which began on Thursday – the day after Pelosi left Taiwan – and are set to end on Sunday, would be the largest conducted by China in the Taiwan Strait. The exercises have involved live fire on the waters and in the airspace around the island. – Reuters

11:56 (IST) 5 Aug 2022
China Taiwan Conflict LIVE: Not about changing status quo, says Pelosi

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday praised Taiwan, pledged US solidarity and said her trip through Asia, which led to unprecedented military drills by an angry China, was never about changing the regional status quo. – Reuters

